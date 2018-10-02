Mani Ratnam's Chennai office receives bomb threat over dialogues in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Chennai office received a bomb threat call on the morning of 2 October, according to a report by India Today TV. The caller demanded that a certain dialogue be removed from latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

An official statement from the director and his team elaborating on the details of the call and the specific dialogue that offended the caller are awaited. The report also added that the police were informed immediately after the call was made and they are investigating the matter.

The film, which hit the theatres on 27 September, boasts of a star studded cast with Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles as well as Jayasudha, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is already a commercial hit, earning Rs 30 crore plus from the Tamil Nadu market alone within four days of its release. In the US, the film has crossed half a million dollars in earnings and also had a good opening at the North Indian box-office. As Sreedhar Pillai writes in this column, "The trade estimate is that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will gross more than Rs 50 crore from the Tamil Nadu theatres and will make profits for all associated with the film. The brand of Mani Ratnam has made a fantastic comeback."

