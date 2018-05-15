Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam shoot shifts to Dubai, team eyes September release

Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV), which features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, is one of the most anticipated multi-starrer projects of this year.

The project went on the floors earlier this year, and despite being stalled for nearly 50 days, courtesy a stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and digital service providers, Ratnam and his team have managed to shoot most of the film at breakneck speed. With the project on the verge of being completed, the shoot recently shifted to Dubai where the last schedule of the film is being filmed.

“The Dubai schedule started last week. An action sequence and some important scenes will be filmed in this two-three week long schedule. Simbu and Arun Vijay are part of the Dubai schedule. With the completion of this schedule, the principal shooting of the project will be wrapped up. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens in September,” a source told Firstpost.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, it is rumored that the film features Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay as brothers. On Sunday, cinematographer Santosh Sivan shared the first glimpse of Jyothika and Simbu, who are believed to be playing a pair, from the film.

Over the last few weeks, Sivan has shared working stills from the sets at regular intervals, much to the delight of the fans. The project marks Sivan’s sixth time collaboration with Ratnam.

Last week, Arvind Swami bid adieu to the project as he was done with his portion. He took to twitter and wrote: “Just finished my work in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As always it was a privilege to work with Mani sir, Santosh Sivan, and the whole crew. #CCV will be special, can feel it.”

A couple of days later, Arun Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh were also relieved of the project, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Nawab.

Originally, the film was supposed to star Fahadh Faasil as one of the leads. Following the delay in the commencement of the project, he opted out and was eventually replaced by Arun Vijay, who has joined hands with Ratnam for the first time in his career. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Appani Sarath among others in key roles.

