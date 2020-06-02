You are here:

Mani Ratnam turns 64: Aditi Rao Hydari, Arun Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wish reputed director

FP Trending

Jun 02, 2020 17:29:44 IST

The man behind such films as Nayakan (1987), Roja (1992), Bombay (1995) and Thalapathi (1991), Mani Ratnam is considered to be one of the finest directors in the film industry. Ratnam has won six National Film Awards.

The director turned 64 today and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for him from his fans and celebrities. Here are some celebrities who have wished him on his birthday.

National Award winning singer Shashaa Tirupati said that she will always fall short of words while expressing the significance of Ratnam’s film in impacting her life. Referring to the legendary director as “timeless genius”, she wished him birthday.

Actor Arun Vijay, heaped praise on Ratnam and wrote, "Happy birthday to the finest craftsman and a legend #ManiRathnam Sir!! Blessed and proud to have worked with you. God bless with good health and happiness forever."

Aditi Rao Hydari posted a photo with Ratnam on Instagram on his birthday as well.


View this post on Instagram

#ManiSir ❤️ @sivan_santosh

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

Actor Aadhi called Ratnam her all time favorite director and “man of few words but many masterpieces.”

Actress Khushbu Sundar shared a number of heart and cake emoji along with a picture with the director to wish him on his birthday.

Writer and director Arivazhagan extended his greetings to him on Twitter. He wrote, “Chat With #ManiRatnam Sir is one of my crazy wish so that I could learn again from Him. Happy Birthday Sir.” He posted the message along with a picture of Ratnam.

Here are a few others who have wished Ratnam:

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 17:29:44 IST

tags: Bombay , director maniratnam , list of maniratnam movies , Mani Ratnam , manirathnam movies , Maniratnam birthday , maniratnam movie list , maniratnam movies , maniratnam movies telugu , Roja , Thalapathi


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Survey of high court advocates exposes fault lines between bar, bench; greater transparency in judicial appointments need of the hour

Survey of high court advocates exposes fault lines between bar, bench; greater transparency in judicial appointments need of the hour

COVID-19 offers unique opportunity to transform Maharashtra's private healthcare sector, introduce minimum standards of operation

COVID-19 offers unique opportunity to transform Maharashtra's private healthcare sector, introduce minimum standards of operation