Mani Ratnam turns 64: Aditi Rao Hydari, Arun Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wish reputed director

The man behind such films as Nayakan (1987), Roja (1992), Bombay (1995) and Thalapathi (1991), Mani Ratnam is considered to be one of the finest directors in the film industry. Ratnam has won six National Film Awards.

The director turned 64 today and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for him from his fans and celebrities. Here are some celebrities who have wished him on his birthday.

National Award winning singer Shashaa Tirupati said that she will always fall short of words while expressing the significance of Ratnam’s film in impacting her life. Referring to the legendary director as “timeless genius”, she wished him birthday.

Actor Arun Vijay, heaped praise on Ratnam and wrote, "Happy birthday to the finest craftsman and a legend #ManiRathnam Sir!! Blessed and proud to have worked with you. God bless with good health and happiness forever."

Happy birthday to the finest craftsman and a legend #ManiRathnam Sir!! Blessed and proud to have worked with you.. God bless with good health and happiness forever.. - love, #Thyagu!! (#CCV) pic.twitter.com/KmITTJIAX4 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 2, 2020

Aditi Rao Hydari posted a photo with Ratnam on Instagram on his birthday as well.



View this post on Instagram #ManiSir ❤️ @sivan_santosh A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Actor Aadhi called Ratnam her all time favorite director and “man of few words but many masterpieces.”

Happy birthday to our all time favorite director #ManiRatnam sir! Man of few words but many Masterpieces...!#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam — Aadhi's (@AadhiOfficial) June 2, 2020

Actress Khushbu Sundar shared a number of heart and cake emoji along with a picture with the director to wish him on his birthday.

Writer and director Arivazhagan extended his greetings to him on Twitter. He wrote, “Chat With #ManiRatnam Sir is one of my crazy wish so that I could learn again from Him. Happy Birthday Sir.” He posted the message along with a picture of Ratnam.

Chat With #ManiRatnam Sir is one of my crazy wish so that I could learn again from Him. Happy Birthday Sir #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/2DSwnKxT51 — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) June 2, 2020

Here are a few others who have wished Ratnam:

Wishing the two pathbreaking Personalities in Indian Cinema, Isaignani Ilayaraaja sir and Mani Ratnam sir a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam #HappyBirthdayIlaiyaraaja — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) June 2, 2020

Only legends can make such great works of art.. #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam sir and #HappyBirthdayIlayaRaja sir.. we are truly blessed to live in a tome that you do..!! God bless you both..!! pic.twitter.com/BxPHUL3mij — (@varusarath) June 2, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 17:29:44 IST

