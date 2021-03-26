Mandy Moore, Shahadi Wright Joseph join 50 other playwrights and actors for Period Piece monologues
Period Piece will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April.
Mandy Moore, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beth Leavel, Jessica Hecht and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods.
Period Piece will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April.
Contributing playwrights include Sarah Ruhl, Theresa Rebeck, Ngozi Anyanwu, Quinn Fontaine, Kit Yan and Lauren Gunderson. They’ll tackle everything from Eleanor Roosevelt to the life of a young Nigerian girl, who can’t go to school when she’s bleeding.
“More than half of the people in the world experience periods, yet they’re still taboo to talk about,” said Tony Award-winning producer Tracey Knight. “Not only are these stories funny, heartbreaking and eye opening, but my partners and I are hopeful that they’ll also help to destigmatise menstruation.”
The list of actors also includes Geneva Carr, Judy Gold, Julie Halston, Cady Huffman, Bianca Marroquin, Kellie Overbey, Lauren Patten, Stacey Sargeant, Futaba Shioda, Agneeta Thacker, Julie White and Kristina Wong. The director is Karen Carpenter.
The show will be streamed on 12 April, 19 April and 26 April. Tickets begin at $20 for individual performances or $40 for all three performances. A portion of the proceeds from Period Piece will benefit I Support the Girls, providing period products and bras to homeless and those in need.
The series is produced by Narang and Terry Nardozzi and conceived by playwright and screenwriter Susan Cinoman.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
A year of work-from-home has led to feelings of exhaustion and burnout; these simple rules could help deal with effects
While our rational brain understands social distancing, the physical inability to touch and hold our close friends and family can confuse us into thinking the distance is somehow a rejection. The cognitive effort of managing these conflicting messages is tiring.
How accusations of witchcraft ended women brewers' influence over the beer industry
The history of beer points to a not-so-magical legacy of transatlantic slander and gender roles.
Women in Afghanistan worry government's peace accord with Taliban could cost them hard-won rights
Attacks on women leaders and women's rights activists have intensified since the government of Afghanistan began peace negotiations with the Taliban militant group in September 2020.