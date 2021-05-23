Mandira Bedi shared two pictures of her receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Instagram.

Actor-host Mandira Bedi on Sunday said she has received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Various film personalities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti- COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300, the state health department said.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi says he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is elated to be back home to his wife, actor Neha Dhupia, and daughter Mehr.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, the 38-year-old actor shared that he has returned home after completing his isolation.

Sharing a video of meeting his daughter after 16 days, Bedi in a heartwarming note said COVID-19 has been very hard on mankind and amid these trying times everyone has realised the value of family.

