Mandira Bedi introduces 4-year-old adopted daughter Tara via social media post
Mandira Bedi and her husband Rraj Kaushal, who married in 1999, have a son Vir, born in 2011.
Mandira Bedi took to social media and shared that the family had adopted a 4-year-old girl, whom they have named Tara. The actor and her husband Rraj Kaushal already have a son, Vir, born in 2011.
In the social media post, Bedi said Tara had come to them "like a blessing." In the picture, she poses with her daughter, her son and her husband.
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️ Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir ❣️ Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed 🙏🏽 Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.
She had previously told Hindustan Times, "Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara."
The couple had begun the adoption procedure two years ago and had applied to CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority).
Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted reality shows Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads, as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006, and the Indian Premier League.
