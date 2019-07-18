Mandira Bedi debuts as author with memoir Happy for No Reason; book to hit stands in 2020

Mumbai: Popular TV host and actor Mandira Bedi's memoir Happy for No Reason will hit the bookshelf in 2020.

The English-language book, in which Bedi has penned down her experiences in parenting, keeping fit and striking a work-life balance, will be published by Penguin Random House India.

"With utmost gratitude, I look at my life having taken the most blessed and divine turns these last 25 years in entertainment. Each passing year, it has been getting and feeling better than the year gone by. I have lived life, going with the flow and that has brought me to the only goal I ever hoped to get to - being happy from within."

"Happy for no Reason is an attitude and an intent I put out, to wake up with every day of my life. Moreover, being invited by Penguin to author this book is a dream come true for me. But when you are in a place of true bliss you get to reach beyond what could be and what is," Bedi said in a statement.

The 47-year-old actor hopes to inspire, inform and entertain the readers through her tell-all memoir, where she also sheds a light on her mantra of finding a sustainable work-life balance, and physical and mental well-being.

Premanka Goswami, senior commissioning editor at Penguin Random House India, said, "In her life, Mandira Bedi has donned many hats. In addition to being a versatile actor, she is a successful entrepreneur, a social influencer, a sports lover, a fitness enthusiast, an advocate of body positivity and now an author as well."

"A deeply personal narrative, her part-memoir-part-lifestyle manual will capture the many roles she juggles as a professional, a parent and a home-maker. We are thrilled to have Mandira on our list and I look forward to working with her," she added.

Ranjana Sengupta,deputy publisher, Penguin Random House India, said Bedi is not just a "successful actor, businesswoman and fitness icon", but also "someone who has smashed many glass ceilings".

"Happy For No Reason will be an inspirational book for readers. We are absolutely delighted to have her on our list," she added.

