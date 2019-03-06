You are here:

Manav Kaul, Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla to star in remake of 1980 classic, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 16:04:24 IST

Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla will be next seen sharing screen space in the remake of the 1980 film, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai.

Saeed Akhtar Mirza had originally written and directed the feature, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and Smita Patil.

According to the remake's website, the film "epitomises the anger felt by the common man in contemporary India – in the face of continued political, social and cultural breakdown. Albert is angry at the hypocrisy and corruption. He is angry at the mammoth fraud on humanity. He is angry with the class, which rules the country. Above all he is angry with himself – for being a powerless spectator."

The Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai remake has been produced, written and directed by Soumitra Ranade, who has previously helmed Jajantaram Mamantaram (2003). The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 12 April.

Kaul was previously seen in Tumhari Sulu (2017) opposite Vidya Balan, Netflix Original show Ghoul with Radhika Apte, while Das released her directorial Manto, a biopic based on writer Saadat Hasan Manto, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 16:04:24 IST

tags: albert pinto ko gussa kyon aata hai , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Manav Kaul , Nandita Das , Naseeruddin Shah , Saeed Akhtar Mirza , Saurabh Shukla , Shabana Azmi , Smita Patil

also see

Kangana Ranaut explains why Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is still running in Pakistani theatres

Kangana Ranaut explains why Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is still running in Pakistani theatres

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming web series, and dissolution of Phantom Films

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming web series, and dissolution of Phantom Films

Tabu to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles; Andhadhun announced as the opening movie

Tabu to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles; Andhadhun announced as the opening movie