Manav Kaul, Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla to star in remake of 1980 classic, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai

Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla will be next seen sharing screen space in the remake of the 1980 film, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai.

Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla... #AlbertPintoKoGussaKyunAataHai - an official remake of the cult classic by Saeed Akhtar Mirza - to release on 12 April 2019... Directed by Soumitra Ranade... The 1980 classic starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. pic.twitter.com/e3JaquzPMI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Saeed Akhtar Mirza had originally written and directed the feature, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and Smita Patil.

According to the remake's website, the film "epitomises the anger felt by the common man in contemporary India – in the face of continued political, social and cultural breakdown. Albert is angry at the hypocrisy and corruption. He is angry at the mammoth fraud on humanity. He is angry with the class, which rules the country. Above all he is angry with himself – for being a powerless spectator."

The Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai remake has been produced, written and directed by Soumitra Ranade, who has previously helmed Jajantaram Mamantaram (2003). The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 12 April.

Kaul was previously seen in Tumhari Sulu (2017) opposite Vidya Balan, Netflix Original show Ghoul with Radhika Apte, while Das released her directorial Manto, a biopic based on writer Saadat Hasan Manto, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 16:04:24 IST