Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive for COVID-19; Nail Polish co-star Arjun Rampal home quarantined

Nail Polish, a courtroom drama slated to stream on ZEE5, had gone on floors on 15 September, but the shoot stands halted after its actors tested positive for coronavirus

Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, who were shooting for upcoming feature Nail Polish, have tested positive for COVID-19, their co-actor Arjun Rampal revealed.

Rampal on Thursday said the shooting of has stopped with immediate effect and everyone has been advised to get themselves retested. He further added that is awaiting the results of his test and is currently home quarantined.

Read his post here

Nail Polish, a courtroom drama, is ZEE5 Original and is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Rampal will be essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film.

“With a wonderful cast combined with very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” the actor said in a statement.

The film is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Arjun shared behind the scene (BTS) pictures from the set and wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health."

Nail Polish went on floors on September 15 and is scheduled to stream on ZEE5.