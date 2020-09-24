Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive for COVID-19; Nail Polish co-star Arjun Rampal home quarantined
Nail Polish, a courtroom drama slated to stream on ZEE5, had gone on floors on 15 September, but the shoot stands halted after its actors tested positive for coronavirus
Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, who were shooting for upcoming feature Nail Polish, have tested positive for COVID-19, their co-actor Arjun Rampal revealed.
Rampal on Thursday said the shooting of has stopped with immediate effect and everyone has been advised to get themselves retested. He further added that is awaiting the results of his test and is currently home quarantined.
Read his post here
View this post on Instagram
Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5
Nail Polish, a courtroom drama, is ZEE5 Original and is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Rampal will be essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film.
“With a wonderful cast combined with very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” the actor said in a statement.
The film is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.
Earlier this week, Arjun shared behind the scene (BTS) pictures from the set and wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health."
Nail Polish went on floors on September 15 and is scheduled to stream on ZEE5.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shweta Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus, halts shooting of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola
Shweta Tiwari said she decided to get tested for the coronavirus after developing a cough on 16 September.
The Batman resumes filming in UK weeks after production member tested positive for coronavirus
The positive coronavirus case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting in the UK.
Coronavirus outbreak pushes Busan International Film Festival 2020 by two weeks
The Busan International Film Festival will be reduced to a fraction of its usual scale with several sections moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.