Manasa Varanasi, engineer from Telangana, crowned as Femina Miss India World 2020
The grand finale will be telecast on 28 February on Colors TV channel
Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, on Wednesday night emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.
While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up.
Check out the announcement here
Heartfelt Congrats to our Top 3 Winners at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by @Sephora_India & @RoposoLove! Hats off to you all. @VLCCIndia@colorsTV
Finale Designer - Bhawna Rao
Jewellery Partner - Shobha Shringar
Pageant Stylist - Bharat Gupta
HMU- Bianca Louzado pic.twitter.com/OjoHNNNF35
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) February 10, 2021
The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao.
VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was co-powered by Sephora and Roposo.
The grand finale will be telecast on 28 February on Colors TV channel.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
