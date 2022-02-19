Priyanjul Johari said that he was angered at the comments, but his partner asked him to calm down as he did want Johari to get into any trouble.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do has been in the news for quite some time, especially for its sensitive portrayal of the LBGTQ community. However, a recent incident that occurred in a theatre during the screening of this film throws light on how the country still needs to evolve as a queer-friendly society.

The incident occurred when a same-sex couple, Priyanjul Johari and Agniva went to watch the movie in a cinema hall. While watching the film, Johari and his partner encountered a group of 10 friends who were sitting in the row ahead of them. The group constantly kept passing homophobic comments on the same-sex couple scenes in the movie as they found it "funny and embarrassing".

Priyanjul Johari shared the anecdote through an Instagram post, where he revealed how the group kept whining during the film and passed perverse comments.

“Are mai to galat movie dekhne agya (I came to watch the wrong movie)”, said one friend, while the other said, “Tujhe bade maze aa rahe hain, kahi tub hi isi category mein to nahi (You are enjoying the scene too much, are you from the same category?)”.

Priyanjul Johari said that he was angered at the comments, but his partner asked him to calm down as he did want Johari to get into any trouble.

The remarks continued until the scene came where actor Rajkummar Rao delivers an emotional coming out monologue. This particular scene had Johari in tears and he was unable to suppress his emotions any longer. He stood up and began clapping and hooting at the brilliance of the scene.

While he was doing so, a person from the front row passed a remark at Johari saying, “Ye pakka gay hoga (He must be gay for sure)”.

Johari had had enough by then and could take it no longer. He stood on his seat and yelled back to the fellow moviegoer, stating that he was gay and came with his partner. He added that they had been in a relationship for the past four years and both their parents knew about it. “Haan bro gay hu! Bol, koi dikkat? (Yes I am gay, do you have any problem?), Johari asked the person sitting in the front row.

After his remark, the entire theatre fell silent. However, after a few seconds, everyone unanimously burst into applause, cheering Johari for his courage and for standing up to such homophobic behaviour.

After this incident, the group of friends sitting in the first row did not utter a single word till the movie ended. The fellow moviegoer who passed a homophobic comment at Johari also remained quiet.

Priyanjul Johari’s post has gained a lot of positive responses from internet users, who praised him for taking a stand and dealing with such perverse behaviour. Actor Ayushmann Khuranna commented with a heart emoticon on Johari’s Instagram post. Actress Chum Darang, who plays the love interest of Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do lauded Johari by writing, “This is how we know we did beyond good. Thank you”.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do released in theatres last week. The movie revolves around two homosexual people who enter into a ‘lavender marriage’, or a marriage of convenience.

