Mammootty's political drama One to release in cinemas on 26 March

Mammootty took to social media and announced that One will release in cinemas on 26 March. The actor plays Kadakkal Chandran, the fictional Chief Minister of Kerala in the political drama directed by Santhosh Viswanath.

One boasts, written by Bobby and and Sanjay, of a large cast that includes Jagadish, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, Joju George, Binu Pappu, Siddique, Shankar Ramakrishnan, director Ranjith, young actors Nimisha Sajayan and Mathew Thomas. Gopi Sundar has composed the score and background music.

The trailer of the film was released earlier in March and introduced Mammootty as the imposing politician.

The News Minute writes that one of the sequences in the trailer seemed to have been inspired by real-life incidents. As his character is introduced amid chaos, P Balachandran's character is heard saying, "These things will happen if some ambattan's (a slur term used for barbers) son becomes the Chief Minister."

This reaction to Mammootty's Kadakkal bears similarity to the derogatory remarks that have been made in the past about Pinarayi Vijayan during his tenure as Kerala CM. Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, who seems to play Kadakkal's adversary threatens that the CM's downfall is not far away.