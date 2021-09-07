Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture with father Mammootty and wrote: 'May you always age in reverse'

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is celebrating his 70th birthday today, 7 September. Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and other celebrities took to social media to wish Mammukka, as he is fondly called.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan recorded a message in English and Malayalam, sending “best wishes for a senior citizen from another senior citizen”. He also asked Maamooty to keep his energy and youthfulness up.

Actor Mohanlal also wished his Padayottam co-star on his birthday, saying that the actor is like an elder brother to him. The two have starred together in over 50 films to date.

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also shared a picture of himself with his father. Posting “How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that,” Salmaan wrote that the family was blessed to have the star in their lives.

Actor Manju Warrier also sent her best wishes to her The Priest co-star, posting a painting of him.

Prithviraj Sukumaran extended birthday greetings to the star, saying that the actor was an inspiration for him and “zillion other aspirants and dreamers”.

Nivin Pauly also took to social media to send his best wishes “to the legend of Indian cinema and my inspiration”.

Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty said he was proud to be present and work in the same industry and at the same time as the Mathilukal star.

Action hero R Sarath Kumar wished lots of good health and happiness for the superstar.

Actor Prakash Raj also wished the Masterpiece actor abundant joy, happiness, and peace.

Mammootty made his cinematic debut with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Since then, he has acted in over 400 films across various languages including Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. He will be seen next in the Parvathy and Pathaam Valavu film Puzhu.