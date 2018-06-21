Mammootty starts shoot for YSR biopic Yatra; movie to release during Sankaranti 2019

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty has started shooting for Yatra, the biopic of the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“Yes, the principal shoot commences today and we are planning to wrap up the film in September. But contrary to rumors, the film will not be completed in one schedule. As a team, we are planning to release Yatra for Sankaranti 2019”, confirmed director Mahi V Raghav to Firstpost.

The first day shoot begins at Saradhi Studios in Hyderabad. The film is basically based on Rajasekhara Reddy’s 1500 kilometer padayatra, and the political impact he created in Andhra Pradesh. As the padayatra took place in various places across Andhra Pradesh, director Mahi V Raghav has roped in a solid technical team including cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame, and VFX experts will also work on the visuals as they have to recreate the 2003 time period on the screen.

In the last 15 years, a lot of things have changed in the small towns of Andhra Pradesh so the VFX team, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, and the art department are working together to authentically portray 2003 time period. K, who worked with Mahi V Raghav in Anando Brahma and Mysskin's Yuddham Sei, is composing the music for Yatra.

Mahi V Raghav chose Mammootty because of his majestic screen presence. “In Thalapathi, there is a scene featuring Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Arvind Swamy, Nagesh and police officers. Apparently, the district collector (Arvind Swamy) and cops want the gangsters—Mammootty and Rajinikanth—to stop all their activities in the city. Right from the starting point of the scene, the argument set only between Rajinikanth and others but in the end, Mammootty would score with his single line ‘We can’t’. I think he is the perfect choice to YS Rajasekhara Reddy who is known for his bold moves and strong presence in the political arena”, said the director in an earlier interaction.

Besides Sarathi studios and outer regions of Hyderabad, Mahi V Raghav is also planning to shoot Yatra in Mahbubnagar, Warangal and many other locations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Known for his perfection, Mammootty has prepared himself by watching the old speeches and videos of Rajasekhara Reddy, the actor also appointed a special Telugu tutor to know the language and he also wants to dub his own lines.

Though three big-budget films including NTR biopic featuring Balakrishna, Ram Charan-Boyapati Srinu's RC 12, and Mahesh Babu's 25th film with Vamsi Padipally are slated to release on Sankranti 2019, team Yatra is confident of releasing on the big festival weekend.

As the shoot will be completed in September 2018, team Yatra have enough time for January 2019 release. Unlike Balakrishna, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu, Mammootty is a lesser known star in Telugu but the producers of Yatra feel that Telugu people are excited to know interesting hidden facts in Rajasekhara Reddy’s life.

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, who are jointly producing Yatra under their banner 70MM Entertainments, feel that once the film hit the screens, people would embrace the powerful performer like Mammootty so they are confident of releasing the film for Sankranti.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:10 PM