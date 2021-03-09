Mammootty, Parvathy to star in Puzhu, produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films

Puzhu marks the directorial debut of Ratheena Sharshad

Malayalam actor Mammootty has announced his upcoming movie Puzhu. The project will be bankrolled by his son actor Dulquer Salmaan’s production company Wayfarer Films. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will be starring in the movie, which is speculated to have a women-centric storyline, reports The Indian Express.

Mammootty made the announcement through his Twitter handle. Along with Wayfarer Films, S George’s Cyn-Cyl Celluloid is producing the superstar’s film.

Check out the announcement here

This will be the first collaboration between Mammootty and his son Dulqueer who launched Wayfarer Films in 2020. Ratheena Sharshad will be debuting as a director with Puzhu. As reported by The New Indian Express, she previously worked as executive producer in the 2019 film Uyare, starring Parvathy and Asif Ali in the lead role. Ratheena’s directorial debut is expected to be released in multiple languages.

The film is written by Harshad and the duo Suhas-Sharfu. The music of Puzhu is going to be composed by Jakes Bejoy while Deepu Joseph will edit the film. Theni Eswar, who has worked in movies like Paavai Kadhagal, Peranbu and other Tamil films, has been brought in as the cinematographer of this exciting project.