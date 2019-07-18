Mammootty has no political aspirations, says 'one doesn't need to be in politics to serve people'

For years now, veteran actors have been taking to politics in Indian. Not only their stance is widely accepted by the public, but some of them grow more popular after becoming active politicians. However, South megastar Mammootty says he has no aspirations to start a political career. The actor asserts that one does not really need to be in politics to serve people.

"I don't think I will (ever) have much interest in politics," Mammootty told Indo-Asian News Service. "You don't need to be in politics to serve people," he added.

After a brief appearance in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and in the 1973 film Kalachakram, Mammootty's career officially took off with Vilkkanundu Swapnangal in 1980. The 67-year-old Malayalam superstar has appeared in over 400 films, won several National and state awards, and is considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.

When asked if he is competitive as an actor, Mammootty said the real competition lies with oneself. "I don't compete with others. You need to compete with yourself. It is easy. If you compete with others, you begin to mime them. If you compete with yourself, you can do it easily (sic)."

Mammootty will next be seen in M Padmakumar's Mamangam, which will narrate a true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam. He will be seen playing a mysterious character, donning multiple looks. Speaking about his character to Firstpost, the actor had said, “Mamangam is a content driven period drama. When the script came to me I was impressed with layers in my characterisation, something I have not done before. It is a beautiful script-oriented period drama where I play this mysterious character (man with no name?) who sports various looks and is multi-dimensional. The new generation should know about some of Kerala’s unsung heroes.”

Touted to be the biggest Malayalam film in terms of budget and expanse, the project showcases the martial art of Kalaripayattu.

Mamangam, scheduled for later this year, will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 10:44:06 IST