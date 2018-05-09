Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Grandma Cher gatecrashes Amanda Seyfried's party in final trailer

Universal Pictures dropped the final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Tuesday and it offers plenty of clues to the plot of the sequel to the hit 2008 musical comedy.

Much like the first trailer, the new clip — for the musical based on the songs of ABBA — too teases the death of actress Meryl Streep's Donna.

The trailer finds a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) back on the Greek island of Kalokairi as she prepares for motherhood. “I never did ask you guys, 'What happened when you met my mother?'” she tells her dads — Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), Sam (Pierce Brosnan) and Harry (Colin Firth). Soon, we move into a different timeline which follows a young Donna (played by Lily James) and how she grew up to be the mother mother essayed by Streep. With the aid of ABBA-induced singing and dancing, we learn how Donna meets Sophie's three dads.

The trailer also offers a further glimpse Sophie's grandma, played by singer Cher. She shows up at her granddaughter's party unannounced and says, "That’s the best kind of party, little girl.”

Alexa Davies joins the cast as young Rosie, Jessica Keenan Wynn as young Tanya, Jeremy Irvine as young Sam, Josh Dylan as young Bill and Hugh Skinner as young Harry.

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again is slated to release on 20 July.

