MAMI releases the Official Selection List 2020 for Indian films while festival gets pushed to 2021

The selected films will not be screened this year either in theatres or digitally but will have the option to screen at the MAMI festival next year in the same section as long as the film stays an India Premiere till the next edition and is not available on any streaming platform.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) had announced to push the 22nd Jio Mumbai Film Festival to 2021.

While a physical festival, jury and competitive awards remain unviable this year, in an effort to support the journeys of independent films, the festival has released its Official Selection List 2020 for Indian films under the section of India Gold, India Story and Dimensions Mumbai.

"Our official selection list of Indian films is a show of faith and solidarity in this dark and difficult year. In the light of the festival not happening in 2020, the idea is to support and champion the Indian films that would have screened as part of the festival this year,” said Smriti Kiran, Artistic Director, MAMI and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a press statement.

The next edition of the festival will now tentatively be scheduled for October 2021.

Director Ivan Ayr's Meel Patthar (Milestone), which is set to be screened at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, is selected under the India Gold category. Arun Karthick's Tamil film Nasir also finds its way in the same section.

Dimensions Mumbai Official Selection List 2020 Film: About Balika Director: Satyajeet Rajenimbalkar Language: Marathi Film: Bhardol Director: Dinesh Choudhary Language: Hindi Film: Cameraman Devdutt Ke Saath Govind Ahuja Director: Kartik Hegde Langauge: Hindi Film: Daud Director: Nihar Palwe Language: Hindi Film: Death of a Journalist Directors: Kunal Shukla, Bhavesh Surte Language: English Film: Dharavi To Bollywood Director: Harsh Matondkar Language: Hindi Film: Museum Of Memories Director: Navneet Mishra Language: Maithili Film: Sarhad Wale Daddy Director: Snehal Garg Language: Hindi Film: The Intruder Director: Rihen Shah Language: No dialogue Film: The Roof (Chappar) Director: Shreyas Chougule Language: Hindi, Konkani For more details (Link in Bio)

MAMI had previously launched virtual initiatives like Knowledge Series Dial M for Films, where Indian industry figures discuss their journey in films and more, as well as MAMI Home Theatre, a curation of films brought to the audience directly online.

The academy has also launched Word to Screen Market, Young Critics Lab and the Industry Programme.