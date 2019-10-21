MAMI 2019 Day 3 highlights: The Irishman, Bombay Rose, Aamis screened; Hany Abu-Assad and Nandita Das' masterclass on filmmaking

The third day of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival was a mind-blogging day for cinephiles with constant screenings, panel discussions and masterclass in tow. Martin Scorsese's much-anticipated The Irishman, Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose, Ari Aster's Midsommar were some of the films screened on the third day of the festival.

Gitanjali Rao took to stage to talk about Bombay Rose post screening

After making huge waves at international film festivals, Bombay Rose comes home to Mumbai Film Festival. The film in hand-painted animation format, is a story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love. This touching story is set on the streets of Mumbai and moves from real life to fantasy, accompanied by much-loved Bollywood songs.

In an interview to Firstpost, Rao discusses on bringing her debut film to Mumbai, she says, "There're a bunch of fall festivals all over the world where we've strategically placed our film. MAMI will play a huge role since it's home ground. I want to see how people react to it here."

The Irishman

The Irishman is one of the most expensive films for Netflix and Scorsese. Its genre and cast — including Robert De Niro as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa and Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino — have long tantalized fans of the 76-year-old filmmaker. It is based on the 2004 memoir 'I Heard You Paint Houses', and details the titular character's (De Niro) alleged hitman jobs for the Bufalino crime family. In an review for Firstpost, Siddhant Adlakha wrote, "The Irishman is digital Scorsese at his dingiest and most macabre, though in order for the gloominess to land, the director indulges his most familiar, most enjoyable impulses, nestling moments of charm, warmth and hilarity amidst what might be the most despondent stretch of cinema in his entire repertoire."

Bhaskar Hazarika shares insights on his film Aamis

A dark love story, Bhaskar Hazarika's Aamis ais set in modern-day Guwahati. The film stars debutants Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua, while Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh, and Manash K Das comprise the supporting cast. Aamis has been produced by Poonam Deol and Shyam Bora, in association with Wishberry Films.

For Firstpost, Siddhant Adlakha wrote, "The film is many things — food movie, unconventional romance, addiction drama, horror-comedy, and even straight-up horror — and it proves to be too many things from time to time. However, while it occasionally struggles to keep its plates spinning, the film’s genre-sludge puts it firmly in Midnight Movie territory; its trappings are gleefully deranged, despite an overt self-seriousness deep into its runtime."

Hany Abu-Assad and Nandita Das hold a Masterclass on filmmaking

Academy award-nominated Palestinian-Dutch filmmaker, Hany Abu-Assad who will head the international competition jury at the forthcoming Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival helmed a masterclass with filmmaker Nandita Das. The duo presided a discussion on the aspects of filmmaking.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sona Mohapatra attend a panel discussion on Artistic Freedom in entertainment industry

