Mallika Sherawat's filmmaker brother Vikram Singh Lamba collaborates with Chris Pratt on The Kid

Mallika Sherawat's filmmaker brother Vikram Singh Lamba is working out a film titled The Kid with Hollywood biggie Chris Pratt. Lamba, who had already tried his hands in Hollywood as a producer with Politics of Love starring Mallika Sherawat, is brimming with great hopes for his upcoming project.

The producer, who shuttles between Los Angeles and Mumbai, said that he has plans to bring Chris to India for the promotions of the film. He also mentioned how people in the West are always excited about visiting India and the must-visit list on their itinerary always includes Taj Mahal, Rajasthan and Kerala.

The 36-year-old filmmaker told Mumbai Mirror that Mallika helped him thoroughly in making contacts with the right people in Hollywood. Lamba was all praise for Mallika when it came to the networking and contact-building aspect of the industry. He said, "Hollywood doesn’t open to outsiders overnight. Mallika was instrumental in helping me find my feet because she has made some great connections in Los Angeles. It’s because of her that I have managed to do everything here... Mallika introduced me to a whole new network of people. In 2016, I coordinated Arnold Schwarzenegger’s trip."

The Kid has been shot in Mexico between October and November 2017. It is directed by Vincent D’Onofrio and has been conceptualised by Jordan Shur. It was Shur who reportedly brought Lamba on board. Although Lamba claimed of having a number of future projects in the pipeline, he said there is no near future plan to collaborate with Mallika on the film front.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 13:05 PM