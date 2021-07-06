Other trailers include Kate Beckinsale's Jolt and Priyadarshan's sequel to his 2003 hit Hungama.

Malik



Spanning different time periods, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars.

Produced by Anto Joseph, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna.

Malik releases on Amazon Prime Video India on 15 July.

The Many Saints of Newark



Michael Gandolfini plays Tony Soprano, a role his father played in the award-winning HBO series.

Here is the official synopsis: "Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano."

The cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

Plans for an India release on OTT or theatres have not been announced. However, the film will premiere on US platform HBO Max on 1 October and in some cinemas.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1



Netflix is set to evoke nostalgia in all of us who idolised He-Man and were terrified of Skeletor on TV back in the day. "After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the '80s classic," teases the description. The Verge notes that it is not a retelling of the story we are all familiar with, but a continuation from where it ended in 1985.

The cast includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Geller, Henry Rollins, among others.

Netflix with release the first season of Masters of the Universe on 23 July.

Jolt



Kate Beckinsale returns to the action genre with Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci in tow.

Described as a female version of Jason Statham's Crank, the movie has been directed by Tanya Wexler of Hysteria fame.

In Jolt, Beckinsale plays Lindy, a badass bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Jolt which comes to Amazon Prime Video on 23 July.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978



Here is the synopsis: "Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival."

The second part of the trilogy releases on 9 July.

Hungama 2



Hungama 2, the sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 hit comedy Hungama, will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar as theatres in most states are shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film was slated to hit theatres on 14 August this year. Priyadarshan has returned to direct the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.

Disney+ Hotstar will release on 23 July.

Betty: Season 2



"In Betty, a diverse group of young women navigates their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City. Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, from Crystal Moselle’s original film Skate Kitchen," writes HBO.