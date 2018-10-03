Malevolent trailer: Netflix kicks off Halloween season with new haunted house horror flick, starring Florence Pugh

Netflix, in its anticipation of Halloween, has released the trailer for another horror film, Malevolent.

Siblings Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) device a method to earn a living by convincing people that Angela has the ability to contact the deceased. The pair is able to continue with their scam until one day, they are summoned by a client, Mrs Green (Celia Imrie) to her home. "I just want a quiet house", Mrs Green whispers; her house was once a stage of a series of murders of young girls.

Once Angela starts to hunt for spirits inside the house, albeit as a part of her con, she starts envisioning small girls, whose mouths have been stitched and mannequins, which seem to throb with life at one instance and freeze into wax figurines in the next. When she confides in her brother, he swiftly dismisses any such possibility.

Directed by Olaf de Fleur and penned by Ben Katai and Eva Konstantopoulos, Malevolent's trailer is replete with jump-scare moments, long sequences shot from behind, and frequent screen blackouts coupled with ominous music. Malevolent premieres on Netflix starting 5 October.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 18:06 PM