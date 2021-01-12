Malcolm & Marie, Losing Alice, Outside the Wire, Penguin Bloom: Trailers this week

Sam Levinson-directed Malcolm & Marie was shot last year amid the pandemic with strict safety protocols and a small crew.

This week, the trailers of Zendaya and John David Washington's long-awaited romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, the Apple TV+ show Losing Alice, Naomi Watts' Penguin Bloom, Finding Ohana, Bonding Season 2, and Outside the Wire have debuted.

Malcom & Marie



Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's Euphoria, writer-director behind Another Happy Day and Assassination Nation, brings two powerhouses, Zendaya and John David Washington for his Netflix film Malcolm & Marie. The film was shot last year in the middle of the pandemic with strict safety protocols and a small crew.

Here is the official synopsis: "When filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love."

Malcolm & Marie will be out on Netflix on 5 February.

Losing Alice



Apple TV+ will premiere the internationally acclaimed Israeli series Losing Alice on 22 January.

Alice (Ayelet Zurer) is a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family and wants to revive her career in filmmaking. A chance meeting with Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), a femme-fatale screenwriter, gives her this exact opportunity. But the story takes a sinister turn when Alice goes on an obsessive journey toward success at any cost.

Penguin Bloom



"Based on the incredible true story, Penguin Bloom follows Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin," reads the official description.

Glendyn Ivin has directed the film, which is based on the book of the same name by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive. The cast also includes Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman and Lisa Hensley.

Netflix will release Penguin Bloom on 27 January.

Bonding Season 2



The second season of Netflix's short-form dark comedy series from Rightor Doyle finds former high-school BFFs Tiff (Zoe Levin), a grad student who moonlights as a dominatrix and Pete (Brendan Scannell) "totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City." This time, they will have to work to rebuild their reputations in the city's BDSM circles.

Bonding Season 2 releases on 27 January.

Outside the Wire



Outside the Wire, directed by Mikael Håfström, is set in a future, where cyber warfare and cyborgs are real. The description reads: "When disgraced drone pilot, Lt Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarised zone after disobeying orders, he finds himself working for Capt Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do."

The movie also stars Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), and Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire).

Netflix will release Outside the Wire on 15 January.

Finding 'Ohana



The upcoming family movie is about two Brooklyn-raised siblings vacationing in O'ahu, who jet off on a treasure hunt with their new friends, finding it, they believe will help save their grandfather's home. Along the way, they reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Finding 'Ohana debuts on Netflix on 15 January.