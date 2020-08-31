Malayalam thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, starring Kunchacko Boban, to be remade in Hindi

Anjaam Pathiraa follows the search of a serial killer mercilessly targeting the Kochi Police.

Reliance Entertainment along with Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International are set to remake the Malayalam thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, which released earlier this year, in Hindi.

Midhum Manuel Thomas directed the film, starring Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph, and Sreenath Bhasi in pivotal roles.

(Also read on Firstpost —Anjaam Pathiraa movie review: A brave, sensitive thriller with a startling, heart-rending back story)

The story focuses on the search of a serial killer mercilessly targeting the Kochi Police. The force then ropes in a psychologist Anwar Hussain (Kunchacko) studying criminals to help further the investigation and find the culprit.

Here is the announcement

IT'S OFFICIAL... Reliance Entertainment, Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International join hands for #Hindi remake of #Malayalam crime thriller #AnjaamPathiraa [released in 2020]... Midhun Manuel Thomas directed the #Malayalam film, which was a commercial and critical success. pic.twitter.com/2IIyhbCCcw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2020

The thriller is among the many South Indian language films that are being remade for a Hindi speaking audience including HIT: The First Case (Telugu), Jersey (Telugu), Kaithi (Tamil), and Thadam (Tamil). After its theatrical run, Anjaam Pathiraa was made available for streaming on Sun Nxt and Jio Cinemas.

"I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. And I am happy to be associated with Reliance Entertainment and AP international for the remake of the film," producer Ashiq Usman said in a statement, according to The Indian Express.