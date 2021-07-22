Beginning his acting career as a theatre artist in 1956, KTS Padannayil became active in Malayalam movies in the 1990s.

Noted Malayalam film actor KTS Padannayil, known for his comedy roles, passed away due to age-related ailments at a hospital here on Thursday morning, film industry sources said. He was 88.

Padannayil had been undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital here since 19 July. Later, he was shifted to the Cardiac Care Unit where he breathed his last. "He was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and passed away at 6 am," Sijo, Public Relations Officer of the hospital, told The News Minute.

According to Mathrubhumi, he was the youngest of six children, studied at Saraswathi Vilasam School, Tripunithura but had to discontinue studies after sixth class owing to financial constraints.

Beginning his acting career as a theatre artist decades ago, Padannayil became active in Malayalam movies in the 1990s. He made his debut on stage with the play Vivaha Dallal in 1956. His career in theatre lasted 50 years with leading theatre groups like Vaikom Malavika, Changanassery Geetha, Kollam Tuna, Attingal Padmashree, and Edakochi Sargachethana, according to Mathrubhumi.

Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, directed by Rajasenan was his debut movie. Padannayil became busy as a supporting actor in Malayalam movies following his performance in movies like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam (where his role of a grandfather got wide praise), Aadyathe Kanmani, Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, and Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka. In his film career spanning nearly two decades, Padannayil has acted in more than 60 films. Hailing from nearby Tripunithura, he has also acted in over a hundred television comedy serials.

He had run a small shop in Tripunithura for earning his livelihood. As per The Hindu, he used to recall that the shop would provide him with a regular earning as there was little guarantee for a steady income from the film industry. He is survived by wife Remani, and children Syam, Swapna, Sannan, and Sajan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister V Sivankutty condoled the demise of Padannayil. "Padannayil had portrayed characters that reflected the realities of life on screen," The Hindu quotes Vijayan's condolence message.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.