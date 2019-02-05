Malayalam star Mohanlal denies entering politics; says he is not a 'political animal'

Malayalam star Mohanlal recently rubbished reports stating he was joining politics soon. Mohanlal was rumoured to contest the next Lok Sabha election polls from Thiruvananthapuram as a representative of BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party).

The actor clarified the truth behind the gossip, stating he was only there to do his job and would not bother replying further political gossip. "I've no idea about political offers about contesting election. I don't want to respond to baseless gossips (sic)," India Today quoted the actor as saying.

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

The actor was recently seen portraying a saffron avatar in Kerala post his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on 2 September. Mohanlal had met Modi to discuss the humanitarian work done by the NGO named after his parents and founded by him. Modi later tweeted about the meeting and praised Mohanlal's humilty.

Reports stated that RSS wanted Mohanlal to contest the elections on a BJP ticket from Thiruvananthapuram, but Mohanlal reportedly informed people that he was not a 'political animal' and hence would not step into politics.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 15:09:02 IST