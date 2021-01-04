Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away at 55; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas tweet condolences
Anil Panachooran's notable works include the songs in Bhramaram, Mulla, Cocktail, Madambi, Cycle, Minnaminnikkoottam among others.
Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, passed away on Sunday, 3 January.
According to the New Indian Express, Panachooran, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a heart attack at 8:30 pm. He was battling with COVID-19 .
Expressing his grief over the loss, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Malayalis will never forget Panachooran’s poems and songs.
Panachooran was best known for his work in Lal Jose directorial Arabikkadha. Some of his notable creations include songs in Bhramaram, Cocktail, Minnaminnikkoottam, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Cycle, and Madambi.
Panachooran’s last venture was with music director Ranjin Raj, reported the Times of India.
The report further added that Panachooran was working on his directorial debut project Kaadu.
Meanwhile, political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to pay tributes to the ace poet.
I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of beloved poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran.
My deepest condolences to the family, friends & all those who loved & adored Anil.
Tributes to the poet who wrote "The idea of equality will never die!"
Lal Salaam Anil ✊ pic.twitter.com/diukAD25KF
— Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 3, 2021
Rest in peace #AnilPanachooran 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ULQ7pLqQCa — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) January 3, 2021
Anil Panachooran has left us leaving behind his evergreen poems and lyrics. His works are so gripping and shall live forever.
Sharing my grief with his family and friends.
May his poetic soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/B6661B65Nc
— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 3, 2021
Heartfelt Condolences on the demise of poet Anil Panachooran whom all of us were fond of. യുവകേരളയാത്രയിൽ, പൊള്ളുന്ന വെയിലത്തും; ചൂടുകൊണ്ട് വാടി കരിയുമ്പോളും; തളരാതെ മുന്നോട്ടു ഓരോ അടിയും വെക്കാൻ ആവേശം പകർന്നത് പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട അനിൽ പനച്ചൂരാന്റെ വരികൾ ആയിരുന്നു; ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/kvCS6a0jDz — Jebi Mather (@JebiMather) January 4, 2021
Rest in peace 🙏🏼
#AnilPanachooran pic.twitter.com/oUH6HJwCxQ
— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 4, 2021
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Naranipuzha Shanavas, director of Sufiyum Sujatayum, on ventilator support after cardiac arrest
Naranipuzha Shanavas was on the sets of a film in Palakkad's Attapadi when he suffered a heart attack
Rajinikanth is 'recovering well,' reports haven't revealed anything 'alarming,' confirms Hyderabad hospital
The hospital said the decision on Rajinikanth's discharge would be taken based on his investigation and how well are they able to control his blood pressure.
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni tests negative for coronavirus, says they're in self-quarantine
Upasana Kamineni's update comes a day after Ram Charan revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus