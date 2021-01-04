Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away at 55; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas tweet condolences

Anil Panachooran's notable works include the songs in Bhramaram, Mulla, Cocktail, Madambi, Cycle, Minnaminnikkoottam among others.

Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, passed away on Sunday, 3 January.

According to the New Indian Express, Panachooran, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a heart attack at 8:30 pm. He was battling with COVID-19 .

Expressing his grief over the loss, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Malayalis will never forget Panachooran’s poems and songs.

Panachooran was best known for his work in Lal Jose directorial Arabikkadha. Some of his notable creations include songs in Bhramaram, Cocktail, Minnaminnikkoottam, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Cycle, and Madambi.

Panachooran’s last venture was with music director Ranjin Raj, reported the Times of India.

The report further added that Panachooran was working on his directorial debut project Kaadu.

Meanwhile, political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to pay tributes to the ace poet.

I am shocked to hear the news of the demise of beloved poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran.

My deepest condolences to the family, friends & all those who loved & adored Anil. Tributes to the poet who wrote "The idea of equality will never die!" Lal Salaam Anil ✊ pic.twitter.com/diukAD25KF — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 3, 2021

Anil Panachooran has left us leaving behind his evergreen poems and lyrics. His works are so gripping and shall live forever.

Sharing my grief with his family and friends.

May his poetic soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/B6661B65Nc — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 3, 2021