Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away at 55; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas tweet condolences

Anil Panachooran's notable works include the songs in Bhramaram, Mulla, Cocktail, Madambi, Cycle, Minnaminnikkoottam among others.

FP Trending January 04, 2021 11:03:39 IST
Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, passed away on Sunday, 3 January.

According to the New Indian Express, Panachooran, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a heart attack at 8:30 pm. He was battling with COVID-19 .

Expressing his grief over the loss, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Malayalis will never forget Panachooran’s poems and songs.

Panachooran was best known for his work in Lal Jose directorial Arabikkadha. Some of his notable creations include songs in Bhramaram, Cocktail, Minnaminnikkoottam, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Cycle, and Madambi.

Panachooran’s last venture was with music director Ranjin Raj, reported the Times of India.

The report further added that Panachooran was working on his directorial debut project Kaadu.

Meanwhile, political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to pay tributes to the ace poet.

