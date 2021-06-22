Poovachal Khader is survived by Aamina Beevi, his wife and their two daughters Thushara and Prasoona.

Poovachal Khader, the veteran lyricist who worked in the Malayalam film industry passed away today. The lyricist was receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by Aamina Beevi, his wife and their two daughters Thushara and Prasoona.

According to a report in The Hindu, the 72-year-old lyricist wrote over a thousand songs for as many as 350 films which include some of the most hit songs of the Malayalam music industry.

Some of the memorable songs by Khader include Chamaram’s Natha nee varum kalocha, Aattakkalasam’s Ente janman neeyeduthu, Ulsavam’s Aadya samaagama lajjayil, Choola’s Sindoora sandhyaykku mounam and Kayalum Kayarum’s Shararanthal thiri thaazhhum. Khader also wrote Jayadeva kaviyude which was composed by MG Radhakrishnan.

The News Minute reports that Poovachal Khader was born in the Poovachal village of Thiruvananthapuram. The real name of the lyricist is Muhammed Abdul Khader but he was popularly known by the name of his village. Born in 1948, Khader started his career in 1972 and wrote lyrics till the early 2000s.

After the news of his demise, several public figures have expressed their condolences to his family and fans.

Paying tribute to the lyricist, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said that Khader had written over 1,400 songs in over 400 movies. Saying that Khader may have written the highest number of songs in Malayalam, the CM said the lyricist’s death is a huge loss for the literary community of Kerala, reports TNM.

Calling Khader an amazing phenomenon, Saji Cherian, the Kerala Minister for Culture also expressed his sadness. He said that the state has lost a lyricist who made his mark in areas including mappila, drama and light songs.

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala also extended his condolences on the demise of Khader. Chennithala said that the songs of Khader will keep ringing in their ears.