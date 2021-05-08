Malayalam filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon taken into custody in cheating case worth Rs 5 cr
The arrest was made after the district court rejected an anticipatory bail moved by VA Shrikumar Menon in the cheating case
Noted Malayalam movie director and advertisement filmmaker, VA Shrikumar Menon has been arrested for allegedly cheating a business group to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said on Friday. The Odiyan director was taken into custody from his house in northern Palakkad district on Thursday night and his arrest was recorded on Friday, they said.
The arrest was made after the district court rejected an anticipatory bail moved by Menon in the cheating case filed by the group for duping them of at least Rs 5 crore on the pretext of producing a movie.
Alappuzha deputy superintendent of police, DK Prithewiraj, told PTI that the filmmaker was booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of the property) of the IPC.
Shrikumar Menon, known for his advertisements of various popular brands including famous jewellers, had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly intimidating and defaming actress Manju Warrier on social media.
He was then released on bail on two solvent sureties.
Menon entered the film world by directing the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer-Odiyan, which failed to take off at the box office.
also read
Oscars 2021: From Yuh-Jung Youn's winning speech to Glenn Close's Da Butt dance, a look at the best and worst moments
From Daniel Kaluuya's wacky tribute to his parents for creating him to Carey Mulligan and Andra Day's attempt at manifesting a win dressed in gold attire, here's why the ceremony arguably was one of the odder Oscar nights in memory.
South actor Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away hours after her social media post requesting for urgent ventilator bed in UP
Pia Bajpiee took to Twitter and posted an SOS call, writing that she urgently required a ventilator bed as her brother was "dying". She didn't specify if he had COVID-19.
Kevin Spacey sexual abuse accuser cannot proceed anonymously in court, US judge rules
The judge said the accuser's privacy interest does not outweigh the presumption of open judicial proceedings and the prejudice to Spacey’s defense that would occur if he were to proceed anonymously.