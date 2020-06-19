Malayalam filmmaker Sachy dies at 48; Prithviraj Sukumaran condoles death of frequent collaborator
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed their condolences over the demise of Malayalam screenwriter and director KR Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, who passed away in Thrissur, Kerala on Thursday.
Sukumaran took to Twitter to offer his condolences.
Below is his tweet
പോയി. pic.twitter.com/PxzCfQ3p13
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 18, 2020
Pinarayi Vijayan said that due to the untimely demise of Sachy, Malayalam cinema has lost a talented artist.
Here is Vijayan's post
സച്ചിയുടെ അകാല വിയോഗത്തോടെ മലയാള സിനിമയ്ക്ക് പ്രതിഭാശാലിയായ കലാകാരനെയാണ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. മലയാളത്തിലെ...
Posted by Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, June 18, 2020
Sachy, who was 48 years old, died of a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.
Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and a few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 11:10:01 IST
