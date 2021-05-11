Malayalam film scriptwriter Dennis Joseph passes away; Mammootty, Mohanlal tweet condolences
Dennis Joseph's directorial, Manu Uncle, starring Mammootty, won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988.
Popular Malayalam film scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, whose scripting of two huge blockbusters established the reign of both Mammootty and Mohanlal as superstars in Malayalam cinema in the late 1980s, died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.
He was 63.
Joseph was rushed to the hospital from his home due to uneasiness in the evening. He died of a heart attack at the hospital, they said.
Joseph debuted in films in 1985, through Nirakkoottu.
The screenplay for the 1986 box office hit Rajavinte Makan was written by Joseph. Mohanlal rose to stardom through this film directed by Thampi Kannanthanam.
Similarly, Mammootty also emerged as a megastar in Malayalam films through the Joseph-scripted movie--New Delhi. Directed by Joshi, this film broke several collection records in 1987.
Joseph, who ruled the box office in the late 80s and early 90s, penned scripts for several super hits.
This includes Kottayam Kunjachan, Akashadoothu, Palayam, F.I.R, Nair Saab and No 20 Madras Mail.
He has also directed five films, including Mammootty-starrer Manu Uncle which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988.
Mohanlal, Mohanlal took to social media to tweet condolences
സിനിമ വേദിക്ക് അവിസ്മരണീയമായ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളും സിനിമകളും സൃഷ്ഠിച്ച എന്റെ സിനിമ ജീവിതത്തിന് തന്നെ ശക്തി പകർന്ന പ്രിയ സുഹൃത്ത് ഡെന്നിസ് ജോസഫിന് വിട! 🙏#DennisJoseph pic.twitter.com/4TOPck2Qnb
— Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) May 10, 2021
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
