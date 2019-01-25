You are here:

Malayalam director allegedly attacked with cow dung by BJP, RSS works over his Sabarimala statement

FP Staff

Jan 25, 2019 13:43:58 IST

Noted Malayalam film director Priyanandan TR  was attacked with cow dung, three weeks after he posted a controversial status on Facebook about the Sabarimala issue. The director has alleged that the attackers are Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP ) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, and that he would identify them and lodge a complaint against the culprits soon.

Priyanandan. Image via Twitter

The News Minute reports that the miscreants poured water mixed with cow dung near his residence. Following the attack, the filmmaker was admitted to Cherpu community health centre and was later discharged.

Following Priyanandan's Facebook post, BJP reportedly announced that it would file a case against the director for hurting religious sentiments, as per Malayalam Manorama. The post drew criticism from several quarters and was taken down soon after.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commented on the incident and said that the attack against Priyanandan was condemnable and would not be tolerated. He also alleged, according to The News Minute, that Priyanandan even received cyber threats from right-wing groups after his contentious post. “We will not tolerate any attack on people who express their views independently. The Sangh Parivar is trying to introduce north Indian-model attacks here", Vijayan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

However, BJP general secretary KB Gopalakrishnan said his party has no role in the attack.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 13:43:58 IST

