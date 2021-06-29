Malayalam anthology film Aanum Pennum to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 30 June
Aanum Pennum features three short films by filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K, and stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Roshan Mathew, among others
Malayalam anthology movie Aanum Pennum will premiere on streamer Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.
The movie features three short films by celebrated filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K.
Starring a star-studded ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Roshan Mathew and Samyuktha Menon among others, the film released theatrically in March this year.
Abu, who directed the short segment Rani, took to Facebook to share the news with his fans.
Aanum Pennum explores relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines, with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust.
Abu's short film Rani is headlined by Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, whereas Venu has directed Rachiyamma, featuring Thiruvothu and Ali.
The third film in the anthology, titled Savithri, has been directed by Jay K and features George and Menon.
Aanum Pennum is produced by CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar.
also read
Tamil Nadu producers request Finance Ministry to revoke TDS hike on films citing heavy losses due to COVID-19
Tamil Film Active Producers' Association says the imposition of 10 percent TDS on the distribution of cinematographic films has come a ''big shock'' and would impact lakhs of people associated with the film industry.
Suchitra Pillai on returning to Malayalam cinema with Cold Case, and her upcoming English rock album
Suchitra Pillai, who plays a clairvoyant in Cold Case, hopes the film acts as a "springboard" for her in South Indian cinema.
Karthik Subbaraj talks his connection to Madurai, gangster films, and working with Dhanush on Jagame Thandhiram
Karthik Subbaraj speaks on why he has a penchant for gangster films: 'The world of gangsters excites me but the underlying emotional current fascinates me more as a director"