Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon receives threatening calls, registers complaint with cyber police

Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon has complained to the cyber police in Mumbai about receiving threatening calls from unknown persons. She suspects the calls are a consequence of her elevation to the executive committee of the influential Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, as reported by Tollywood.net.

The organization Association of Malayalam Movie Artists has been in news lately over the selection of its new president, since Innocent, the Left-supported veteran actor had resigned form the post, with superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal both vying for the post.

With Mohanlal emerging as the new president for the actor’s association, an internal shuffle has been undergoing, with Shwetha Menon up for an executive member’s post. The actress has revealed that the threatening call she received said, “I called to say something. The same industry will betray you too”, which did not make sense to her, but in light of her nomination as a executive member for AMMA, she believes the two developments were connected. “I am an AMMA member. And for me, to get upgraded to an executive member is an honour,” said the actress, as reported by Tollywood.net.

While the police traced the number and arrested the person, Shwetha and her family have decided to not file any charges. The actress, who began her career in Malayalam features in the 1990s, went on to make her Bollywood debut in Ishq starring Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in 1997. She has acted in 30 Hindi movies, moving back to the Malayalam Industry in the middle of the 2000s.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 15:25 PM