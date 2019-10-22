Malayalam actress Manju Warrier files police complaint against Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon

Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier has filed a complaint against filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon with Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera, alleging that the Odiyan director attempted to defame her via strategic social media campaigns, according to The News Minute.

In her complaint, Manju added that the filmmaker has threatened her friends, and that she fears for her safety.

"After the release of Odiyan, I have been receiving defamatory messages on social media. I have been subjected to cyber-attacks. I tried to ignore them, but Menon has been troubling me. Menon and his friend Mathew Samuel have been posting defamatory statements against me. I am afraid that he may harm me," Manju Warrier wrote in her complaint, as per manoramaonline.com. Mathew Samuel is the former Managing Editor of Tehelka magazine, who has also worked for the digital portal Naradanews.

The actress also stated in her report that Menon was misusing letter pads in the name of ‘Manju Warrier Foundation’ and blank cheques she had signed. She has also reportedly submitted digital evidence supporting her allegations, and added that Menon, with the help of Samuel, planted fake stories against the actress.

Manju Warrier has worked with Menon on several projects, including Menon's feature film debut, Odiyan. However, when the film did not fare well at the box office, Menon blamed Manju for the film's failure, stating that she did not have a market, The News Minute report states.

Shortly after Manju's complaint, Menon took to Facebook to pen a post regarding the same. According to manoramaonline.com, he claimed to cooperate with the police on any inquiry.

"When she left her house, she had only Rs 1500 in her bank account and she was very worried. At that time, I handed her a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as an advance for her first advertisement shoot. Did you forget that I was the only one to support you? My foes have now become your friends and still they carry grudge against me,” he wrote, as per the same report.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 11:14:00 IST