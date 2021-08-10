Saranya Sasi was admitted for pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood

Malayalam actor Saranya Sasi passed away on Monday, 9 August, after battling cancer for years. The much-loved actor was 35 years old. Sasi had been battling a rare form of brain tumour for years. Post her cancer diagnosis in 2012, the Thalappavu star had undergone 11 major surgeries.

Her condition worsened after she was diagnosed COVID-19 positive recently. Though the actor later tested negative for the disease, she suffered from severe post-COVID complications. According to reports, she was admitted for pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood. The much-loved star later breathed her last in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sasi had been facing financial problems due to her medical condition. Several friends from the entertainment industry came forward to help her. Crowdfunding campaigns were organised by her family to help fund her treatment costs.

The actor, who was a popular figure in film and television, had started her career in 2006. Several of her characters in shows like Manthrakodiand, Seetha, and Harichandanam were popular with audiences. She had also acted in films like Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, and Chacko Randaman. The actor had also acted in Telegu and Tamil television shows.

Actor Manju Warrier paid her respects to the actor. “Condolences to the family,” her post said.

Actors such as Seema G Nair and Hareesh Peradi also expressed their condolences. Here are the posts:

Nair, Sasi’s friend, and a colleague had particularly been a pillar of support for the young actor. Nair had been helping Sasi and her family for years with treatment costs.

Sasi had always rejoined work after her surgeries. She had started a Youtube video channel during the COVID-19 lockdown.