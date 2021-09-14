Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aju Varghese tweeted condolences for Rizabawa

Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died due to heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54.

The actor became popular for his role John Honai in the movie In Harihar Nagar. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi three days ago. He passed away on 13 September afternoon.

Rizabawa, appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through Doctor Pashupathi. Later, he appeared in Chambakkulam Thachan, Kaaboolivala, Aniyan bava Chettan bava, Niram and Nasrani, among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials.

Celebs took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the late actor.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)