Pradeep KR’s first breakthrough role was in director IV Sasi's Ee Naadu Innale Vare in August 2001

Renowned Malayalam actor Pradeep KR passed away following a heart attack today, 17 February. He was 61-year-old. His sudden demise has sent shock waves across the Malayalam film industry, leaving his fans heartbroken.

Fondly called as Kottayam Pradeep, he started his acting career at the age of 40 in 2001. He mostly donned comedy roles for which he was highly appreciated. The actor featured in more than 70 movies.

During his struggling days, Pradeep worked as a junior artist and starred in mainly non-speaking and uncredited roles. Pradeep’s first breakthrough role was in ace director IV Sasi's starrer Ee Naadu Innale Vare released in August 2001.

His brief role in director Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa led him to earn huge praise. The movie featured stars like Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan and VTV Ganesh in the lead.

Some of Pradeep's best works include Rajamanikyam, Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, 2 Harihar Nagar, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, among others.

Pradeep won the Best Supporting actor in 2016 at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards. He is survived by his wife, Maya and two children.

Celebrities and fans took to social media and paid tribute to the late actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was the first to post an image of Kottayam Pradeep.

Director John Mahendran expressed his grief over the actor's demise, saying that Pradeep was a natural actor.

Reports suggest that Pradeep's last film Aarattu is set to release tomorrow, 18 February. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film stars Mohanlal in a pivotal role.