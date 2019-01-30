Malayalam actor-cum-director Sreenivasan admitted to ICU after complaints of breathing issues

Malayalam actor, director and scriptwriter Sreenivasan was hospitalised after having breathing difficulties, state reports. The director is currently on ventilator at the Medical Center Hospital in Ernakulam.

A team of doctors have been attending to Sreenivasan after he was admitted. As per the same report, the duty doctor at the ICU, Gautham Chandran said that the veteran had shown symptoms of a mild heart attack coupled with water retention in the lungs and high blood pressure. "There's a small improvement but as long as he's on ventilator support, we need to monitor him carefully for at least 24 hours. We are waiting for more details. We have briefed his immediate relatives," added Chandran.

Sreenivasan was admitted to a hospital last year as well. His son announced that contrary to reports of a stroke, the veteran was admitted owing to variations in the blood sugar levels.

Sreenivasan is a renowned artiste in the field of filmmaking. He has won awards such as the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 1989 for Vadakkunokkiyantram, and the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2000 for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. He has also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Director – Malayalam for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, along with a Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam in 2008 for Katha Parayumbol.

