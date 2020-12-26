Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowns near Malankara dam; Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan pay tribute

Anil Nedumangad had reportedly gone for a swim in the Malankara dam reservoir along with two other friends

Popular actor from Malayalam cinema, Anil Nedumangad drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening. The actor, who is best known for his role as a police officer in Ayyappannum Koshiyum, was in Thodupusha for the shoot of his film Peace, starring Joju George, reported The Hindu.

As per the report, that cited the Muttom Police, the 48-year-old actor had gone for a swim in the Malankara dam reservoir along with two other friends.

The police told the publication that the incident occurred around 6 pm, revealing that the actor was the only one who entered the water while the others stood a little away. However, when the actor failed to return after some time, a search was initiated and the body was recovered and taken to the St Mary's Hospital in Thodupuzha.

The Hindu reported that the actor started his career in the industry as an actor and came to the limelight with his performance in Rajeev Ravi's 2014 film Njan Steve Lopez.

Actor Suresh Gopi was devastated by the news of Anil's demise and took to social media stating that he always wanted to share screen with the late actor.

"We've lost another incredible talent! Never had the chance to meet him in person but admired his skill a lot. Really wished to share the screen with him and had already mentioned about it to my producers. Now the loss is completely mine. RIP Anil Nedumangad! An absolute shocker!", he wrote.

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, and others expressed their sorrow at the actor's demise. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family."

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

As per a report in The News Minute, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow at the actor's passing stating that Anil was a genius who had etched his mark in the world of movies through notable characters. He further added that the actor could add life to characters that deeply touched the viewers through his skills.