Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who made his debut with Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha, passes away aged 56
Anil Murali had liver-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Malayalam actor Anil Murali passed away in Kochi on Thursday, 30 July. He was 56.
As per a report by Manorama, the actor had liver-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Anil Murali is survived by wife Suma, son Adithya and daughter Arundathi. He had acted in over 200 films in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
He made his debut in acting in 1993 Malayalam film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha. His first film in Telugu was Ragile Kasi, which released in 2011. The actor made his debut in Tamil movies with the 2013 film 6. According to a report by India Today, Anil Murali had also acted in a few Malayalam serials.
He was last seen in Malayalam language thriller Forensic, which also starred Tovino Thomas. The film released on 28 February. Murali’s last film will be Professor Dinkan, which is yet to release.
The actor is known for his stellar performances in films such as Valkannadi, Baba Kalyani, Lion, Pokkiri Raja, Run Baby Run, Puthan Panam, Double Barrel and Ayalum Njanum Thammil.
Many celebrities took to social media to mourn Anil Murali's death, including superstar Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sibi Sathyaraj and Tovino Thomas.
Mollywood superstar Mohanlal expressed condolences over Anil Murali’s death.
Read their posts below
അനിൽ മുരളിക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ
Posted by Mohanlal on Thursday, July 30, 2020
Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nbCiPr09bD
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 30, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear that #AnilMurali sir passed away.A great actor and a wonderful human being gone too soon. RIP pic.twitter.com/LaOp4LhATV — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) July 30, 2020
RIP Anil chetta!! #AnilMurali pic.twitter.com/auyHxN8uhz
— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) July 30, 2020
I will miss u a lot, Aniletta! — #TeamUM pic.twitter.com/GY0R766ga9 — Unni Mukundan (@Iamunnimukundan) July 30, 2020
