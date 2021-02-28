Malavika Mohanan says it is 'unfortunate' Bollywood is put on 'higher pedestal' than other film industries

Malavika Mohanan will soon star in her second Hindi language project Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Master alongside Vijay, will soon make her way into the Hindi film industry with Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic-action-thriller is slated for a summer 2022 release.

Yudhra marks Mohanan's second Hindi project, after the 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The actor tells Hindustan Times that like most of the films she works in, Yudhra is also an intuitive pick.

She adds that having worked in big-budget South Indian productions like Master and Rajinikanth's Petta, she realises how Bollywood is given more importance over other industries.

"Bollywood is an amazing industry. I have grown up watching Hindi films, I am a Mumbai girl, and seen Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and all these people. For most of us Indians, Bollywood is more than just cinema, it’s an emotion, nostalgia. There’s a different kind of pride we have for it. Having said that, I do see people unfortunately put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other industries," she says.

Mohanan explains that she does not discriminate with cinema on the basis of language. Though Bollywood has a wider reach, she has never believed it to be more superior.

Besides Yudhra, Mohanan will also be seen in an untitled Karthick Naren feature, tentatively titled D43, with Dhanush.