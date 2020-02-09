You are here:

Malang vs Shikara box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer makes Rs 15.60 cr; Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film gets Rs 3.06 cr on Day 2

Mohit Suri's next film Malang, which released alongside Shikara, has witnessed a satisfactory response at the domestic box office. The crime mystery opened to Rs 6.71 crore and then made Rs 8.89 crore on Day 2. The current collection stands at Rs 15.60 crore.

Trade analysts noted the significant boost in the film's earnings, despite it having limited screenings in Delhi. Malang is expected to perform similarly on Day 3 and may even cross Rs 24 crore on the weekend. The figures made by Malang are the highest ever for Kapur as a solo lead. Box Office India says that Malang has also fared well in Andhra Pradesh.

Malang also stars Kunal Kemmu, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Here are the box office numbers

#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

Shikara has also seen an improvement in its second day earnings. The film, which marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback to directing, will have to maintain its streak on Day 3 and Day 4 as well, note trade analysts. The drama made Rs 1.85 crore on Day 2, taking the domestic box office collection to Rs 3.05 crore.

Chronicling the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from J&K in 1990, Shikara stars newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan.

Here are the box office numbers for Shikara

#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

