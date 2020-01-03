Malang makers release character posters of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani; trailer to release on 6 January

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020. Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur, and Jay Shewakramani.

The makers released the first poster of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Disha Patani's character in the film. The actor also shared an image of it on social media. Sporting a pair of jeans, Kapur's character is intense and screams into nothingness, almost as a sign of extreme anger. The poster is accompanied by a quote that says, "Unleash the madness," which may well be a pointer to Kapur's character arc in the film.

Check out the posters of Malang

The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle that plays out between Aditya and Disha. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated Anil Kapoor's character in the film will have shades of grey. In fact, a character poster of Kapoor was released a week ago on the seasoned actor's birthday, where he sports rose-tinted glasses and a police officer's uniform.

Check out the first look of Anil Kapoor's character from Malang

Kapoor wrapped up his shooting schedule of Malang in October. The Nayak actor shared the news alongside pictures from the sets, which showed the crew enjoying a dark chocolate cake together.

Malang marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

The film is slated to hit screens on 7 February. The trailer will be released on 6 January.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 15:43:54 IST