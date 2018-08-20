Malaika Arora to feature in Pataakha song 'Hello Hello' composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, penned by Gulzar

Malaika Arora is set to appear in a special song for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha. She will be grooving to the number titled 'Hello Hello', crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar.

Vishal has also composed the music. The song will be filmed this week and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

"Malaika started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track for 'Pataakha', she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board and this song is tailor-made for her," producer Ajay Kapoor said in a statement.

Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Genda Kumari or 'Chhutki' and Champa Kumari or 'Badki', played by Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame and Radhika Madan respectively, based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

The film also includes comedian Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni, Vijay Raaz as Bapu and Saanand Varma as 'Tharki' Patel. The shooting for Pataakha wrapped up in July and it is scheduled to release in cinemas on 28 September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

