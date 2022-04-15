After taking a break from social media, Malaika Arora took to Instagram today and shared a selfie on her story that shows her recovery since the accident.

Malaika Arora took a break from the limelight after she met with an accident earlier this month. Now, the stunning actress is back on social media. Arora shared her first selfies since the accident today, 15 April.

In the picture, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, Arora is seen wearing a black sleeveless top. She has also donned a denim cap to hide her injury from the accident. The selfie was posted with the sticker ‘healing’ to assure her well-wishers that she is on her way to recovery.

The actor had sustained minor injuries to her face and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital for a short period of time. Watch Malaika Arora’s Instagram Stories here:

Six days ago, Arora had shared a side profile of her face. In the image, she is seen gazing out of a window, while her face is shadowed. Check out the post here:

In the post, she thanked her doctors, family, friends and fans for being supportive and making her feel safe. She also stated that the events of the past few days felt “unbelievable” and like a “scene from a film”. The post was liked by several personalities including Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, and Dia Mirza. While Sanjay Kapoor called Malaika Arora a “braveheart”, Khanna wished her a speedy recovery. Before her thankful post, Arora had shared a throwback video of her gym session with Kubbra Sait, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Nidhi Singh. The energetic video showed the star and her gym partners doing the Skandasana or side lunge. The video panned out to show them performing the lunges perfectly and giving fitness goals to all their fans. Watch the clip here:

The video even got an amusing reaction from Janhvi Kapoor who wrote “Why don't you make me do this."

Here’s wishing Malaika Arora a speedy recovery. We hope she comes back with all her flair and style to social media soon.