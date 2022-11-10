Malaika Arora’s love for her social media timeline is an open secret. From the professional front to her bond with her son, the diva prefers to keep her fans updated with the happenings in her life. If you follow Malaika on Instagram then you know it well that after making her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor official, the two never shy away from dishing out major couple goals. And their undeniable chemistry never fails to grab attention online. Speaking of which, Malaika on Thursday was yet again successful in getting hold of eyeballs on the internet. No, she didn’t post any new pictures with her beau but left her fans speculating if the two are engaged. Yes, you read that right. Amidst all the wedding rumours, Malaika dropped a gorgeous picture of herself, with a cryptic caption claiming she said yes.

Soon after this, everyone’s Thursday morning was centered around curiosity, as several took to the comments section to seek details. Not only this, but while many were left scratching their heads, a few started calling her “Mrs. Kapoor. While sharing the picture of herself looking all shy, Malaika wrote, “I said YES,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. In the picture, Malaika, decked in a sleeveless black ensemble, can be seen all smiles as she hides her face with her hands. Opting to keep her flowy hair open, Malaika looks shy in the beautiful photograph. Though the fitness enthusiast didn’t share any details about an engagement with her actor boyfriend, nor the picture showed her wearing an engagement ring, it didn’t stop people from offering their congratulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Apart from being flooded with innumerable red heart emoticons, several users congratulated the two. Among her fans, many celebrity friends were quick to take to the comments section. Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Woahhhhh!! Congratulations!!” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Actor Karan Tacker commented, “Woah woah woah!!!” and ended with the champagne emoticon. Celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani and actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Congratulations.” Malaika’s caption sparked a guessing game in the comments section. Several fans questioned her if she is getting married. One user commented, “Looks like goddess is going to get married.” Another wrote, “Many many congratulations. You guys are made for each other”.

It is likely that the post is a brand promotion, as earlier during one of the Koffee With Karan episodes Arjun had said that he has no intentions of getting married anytime soon, as he wants to be more focused on his career currently.

