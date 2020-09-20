Malaika Arora says she 'feels blessed' to recover from coronavirus with 'minimum pain and discomfort'
Malaika Arora had earlier said in an Instagram post that she was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine as per the advice of her doctors.
Expressing her gratitude towards healthcare workers, actor-host Malaika Arora on Sunday said she has overcome coronavirus with "minimum pain and discomfort".
The Bollywood diva, who announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on 7 September, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers.
"I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic)," Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph.
Read her post here
View this post on Instagram
"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.♥️
"A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support," she added.
Arora also urged people to stay safe and take care in these difficult times.
Prior to her diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show India's Best Dancer on which she serves as a judge, that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure.
The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was put on hold earlier this month after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus pandemic estimated to decrease media and entertainment industry revenue by 16 percent, says I&B minister
The government has released guiding principle and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for media production activities to contain the spread of coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak pushes Busan International Film Festival 2020 by two weeks
The Busan International Film Festival will be reduced to a fraction of its usual scale with several sections moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Revisiting Rangeela, 25 years on: How Ram Gopal Varma's path-breaking film changed Bollywood's fashion trends
Manish Malhotra’s costume design not only changed Urmila Matondkar’s onscreen image but elevated the importance of the wardrobe department on a film set.