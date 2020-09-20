Entertainment

Malaika Arora says she 'feels blessed' to recover from coronavirus with 'minimum pain and discomfort'

Malaika Arora had earlier said in an Instagram post that she was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine as per the advice of her doctors.

Press Trust of India September 20, 2020 16:27:43 IST
Expressing her gratitude towards healthcare workers, actor-host Malaika Arora on Sunday said she has overcome coronavirus with "minimum pain and discomfort".

The Bollywood diva, who announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on 7 September, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers.

"I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic)," Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph.

"A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support," she added.

Arora also urged people to stay safe and take care in these difficult times.

Prior to her diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show India's Best Dancer on which she serves as a judge, that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure.

The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was put on hold earlier this month after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus.

