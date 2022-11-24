Malaika Arora reveals the glamorous & dazzling logo of 'Moving In With Malaika'
Fans worldwide will finally get a closer peek into the life of their favorite Diva ‘Malaika Arora‘ with the upcoming release of Hotstar Specials presents Moving In With Malaika. Recently, the media circuit was buzzing with the photos of her resplendent house that signifies her as personality – Glamorous, Comfortable, Warm and Sleek. The glam queen has now revealed the new logo of her path-breaking show!
Her social media post:
View this post on Instagram
Fans can’t keep calm as we inch closer to the on air date of this fabulous series filled to the brim with dazzling entertainment.
This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.
