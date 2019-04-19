You are here:

Malaika Arora parties with friends; Arjun Kapoor shares still from India's Most Wanted: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Apr 19, 2019 15:12:00 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Malaika Arora parties with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora


View this post on Instagram

Summer nights...... #bebo♥️#ammusterrace

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer nights .... terrace nights @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @vahbizmehta @delnazd @mallika_bhat @vikramphadnis #bebo#ammusrerrace A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika Arora spent an evening with her sister Amrita Arora, friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Arjun Kapoor shares new still from India's Most Wanted

View this post on Instagram

Prabhat. Focused, determined & confident. Thank you all of you for the appreciation of our teaser, really overwhelmed & now super excited to show you all our films trailer very very soon... #indiasmostwanted #imw @foxstarhindi @rajkumargupta08 @roo_cha @raapchik_films

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in crime thriller India's Most Wanted as an investigative agent who tracks down the country's most dangerous terrorist.

Varun Dhawan's new commercial

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanda Thanda COOL COOL A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on


Varun Dhawan, whose latest outing is Kalank, shared a video of his newest endorsement.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to CRPF killed in Pulwama terror attack

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan starred in a special tribute song for the CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The CRPF via its official Twitter handle thanked the actors.

The Jonas Brothers to perform at Billboard Music Awards 2019


The Jonas Brothers, who have reunited after a hiatus, will be performing at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group recently released their new single 'Cool'.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 15:12:00 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan , Billboard Music Awards , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , jonas brothers , Kareena Kapoor , Malaika Arora , Pulwama terror attack , Ranbir Kapoor , Shareworthy , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Varun Dhawan

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Alia Bhatt's look from Kalank promotions; Kangana Ranaut tries Delhi street food: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Alia Bhatt's look from Kalank promotions; Kangana Ranaut tries Delhi street food: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Watch: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir' during Kalank promotions

Watch: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir' during Kalank promotions