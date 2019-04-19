You are here:

Malaika Arora parties with friends; Arjun Kapoor shares still from India's Most Wanted: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Malaika Arora parties with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora



View this post on Instagram Summer nights...... #bebo♥️#ammusterrace A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Apr 18, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

Malaika Arora spent an evening with her sister Amrita Arora, friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Arjun Kapoor shares new still from India's Most Wanted

View this post on Instagram

Prabhat. Focused, determined & confident. Thank you all of you for the appreciation of our teaser, really overwhelmed & now super excited to show you all our films trailer very very soon... #indiasmostwanted #imw @foxstarhindi @rajkumargupta08 @roo_cha @raapchik_films

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 19, 2019 at 12:48am PDT

Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in crime thriller India's Most Wanted as an investigative agent who tracks down the country's most dangerous terrorist.

Varun Dhawan's new commercial

View this post on Instagram Thanda Thanda COOL COOL A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 18, 2019 at 4:36am PDT



Varun Dhawan, whose latest outing is Kalank, shared a video of his newest endorsement.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to CRPF killed in Pulwama terror attack

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sw6MpDP05b — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan starred in a special tribute song for the CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The CRPF via its official Twitter handle thanked the actors.

The Jonas Brothers to perform at Billboard Music Awards 2019



The Jonas Brothers, who have reunited after a hiatus, will be performing at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group recently released their new single 'Cool'.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 15:12:00 IST

